Sirte forces, which are allied to the UN-backed government in Tripoli, are fighting forces backing eastern commander Khalifa Hifter. File photo: Reuters
World /  Middle East

Libya conflict: Russian mercenaries from the shadowy Wagner Group are spearheading the battle for capital Tripoli

  • Libya has been divided since 2014 into rival military and political camps based in the capital Tripoli and the east
  • The Russian mercenaries are fighting for Khalifa Hifter’s forces against the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA)
Topic |   Libya
Agencies

Agencies

Updated: 12:08pm, 22 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sirte forces, which are allied to the UN-backed government in Tripoli, are fighting forces backing eastern commander Khalifa Hifter. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE