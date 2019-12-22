Sirte forces, which are allied to the UN-backed government in Tripoli, are fighting forces backing eastern commander Khalifa Hifter. File photo: Reuters
Libya conflict: Russian mercenaries from the shadowy Wagner Group are spearheading the battle for capital Tripoli
- Libya has been divided since 2014 into rival military and political camps based in the capital Tripoli and the east
- The Russian mercenaries are fighting for Khalifa Hifter’s forces against the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA)
