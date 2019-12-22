Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani is on course for a second term after preliminary results showed he had scored a majority in the presidential polls. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani wins slim majority in preliminary vote count
- Afghanistan held elections in September, but results were repeatedly delayed amid technical issues and fraud allegations
- Ghani won 50.64 per cent of the vote but his rival Abdullah Abdullah has three days to file a complaint before final results are announced
Topic | Afghanistan
