Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani is on course for a second term after preliminary results showed he had scored a majority in the presidential polls. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani wins slim majority in preliminary vote count

  • Afghanistan held elections in September, but results were repeatedly delayed amid technical issues and fraud allegations
  • Ghani won 50.64 per cent of the vote but his rival Abdullah Abdullah has three days to file a complaint before final results are announced
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:00pm, 22 Dec, 2019

