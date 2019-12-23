Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters
China and Israel are poised to sign a free trade deal. Will Donald Trump see it as a betrayal?
- US still dwarfs China in terms of overall trade with Israel, but its exports to America have declined every year since 2015 while sales to China increase
- US is concerned whether Israel is giving enough scrutiny to China’s investment and limiting Huawei involvement in advanced 5G wireless infrastructure
