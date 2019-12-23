An activist holds a poster with a picture of journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. Photo: Reuters
Five sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia over Jamal Khashoggi murder
- Khashoggi, a critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul last year
- Saud al-Qahtani, a former high-profile Saudi royal adviser, was not charged and had been released
Topic | Jamal Khashoggi killing
