Five sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia over Jamal Khashoggi murder

  • Khashoggi, a critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul last year
  • Saud al-Qahtani, a former high-profile Saudi royal adviser, was not charged and had been released
Reuters

Updated: 6:55pm, 23 Dec, 2019

An activist holds a poster with a picture of journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. Photo: Reuters
