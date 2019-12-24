Actor Ryan Philippe defended his attendance. Photo: Instagram
World /  Middle East

Saudi Arabia enlists influencers for music festival but human rights and Khashoggi killing get in the way

  • The event was organised by the kingdom’s entertainment authority and is part of its sweeping public relations strategy
  • It was held the weekend before the government announced five people would be put to death for the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi
Topic |   Icons and Influencers
The Washington Post

The Washington Post

Updated: 10:36am, 24 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Actor Ryan Philippe defended his attendance. Photo: Instagram
READ FULL ARTICLE