Turkish forces in Tal Abyad in northern Syria in October. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan indicated that he was getting ready to deploy his troops in Libya. File photo: Xinhua
Turkey, after intervening in Syria, readies troops for war-torn Libya
- Turkey’s president has vowed to increase military support to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA)
- Khalifa Hifter’s opposing forces in eastern Libya has received support from Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates
Topic | Turkey
Turkish forces in Tal Abyad in northern Syria in October. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan indicated that he was getting ready to deploy his troops in Libya. File photo: Xinhua