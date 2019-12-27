The nuclear power plant in Bushehr, southern Iran. A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit the region on December 27. Photo: EPA-EFE
Earthquake strikes near nuclear power plant in Iran, amid concerns over radioactive leaks
- A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit near Iran’s Bushehr plant, which was completed by Russia in 2013
- Iran’s Gulf Arab neighbours have often raised concerns about the reliability of the facility and the risk of radioactive leaks in case of a major earthquake
Topic | Iran
