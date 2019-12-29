Lebanese protesters wave the national flag as they gather outside the house of Lebanon's new prime minister in the capital Beirut, calling for resignation less than 10 days after he was appointed, on December 28, 2019. - Protests continued after the resignation of the previous prime minister, while political parties negotiated for weeks before nominating Hassan Diab, a professor and former education minister, to replace him on December 19. (Photo by ANWAR AMRO / AFP)