Paramedics transport people who were injured in a collision between a tourist bus and a public bus in Egypt. Photo: DPA
World /  Middle East

Asian tourists among 28 killed in two Egypt road accidents

  • Two Malaysians and an Indian died after two buses carrying tourists collided with a truck east of Cairo
  • A separate deadly crash involved a bus transporting labourers from a garment factory in Port Said
Topic |   Tourism
Agencies

Agencies

Updated: 12:42pm, 29 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Paramedics transport people who were injured in a collision between a tourist bus and a public bus in Egypt. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE