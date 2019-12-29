Paramedics transport people who were injured in a collision between a tourist bus and a public bus in Egypt. Photo: DPA
Asian tourists among 28 killed in two Egypt road accidents
- Two Malaysians and an Indian died after two buses carrying tourists collided with a truck east of Cairo
- A separate deadly crash involved a bus transporting labourers from a garment factory in Port Said
Topic | Tourism
