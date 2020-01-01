US Army soldiers man a defensive position at Forward Operating Base Union III in Baghdad. Photo: Reuters
US deploys hundreds more troops after Baghdad embassy attack
- The move is the latest in an escalation that began after the US launched strikes on an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq and Syria
- Demonstrators chanting ‘Death to America’ set fire to one of the gates of the US embassy in Baghdad
Topic | Iraq
US Army soldiers man a defensive position at Forward Operating Base Union III in Baghdad. Photo: Reuters