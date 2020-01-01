US Army soldiers man a defensive position at Forward Operating Base Union III in Baghdad. Photo: Reuters
World /  Middle East

US deploys hundreds more troops after Baghdad embassy attack

  • The move is the latest in an escalation that began after the US launched strikes on an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq and Syria
  • Demonstrators chanting ‘Death to America’ set fire to one of the gates of the US embassy in Baghdad
Topic |   Iraq
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:45am, 1 Jan, 2020

