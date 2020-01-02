Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will ask parliament to protect him from prosecution in the three graft cases he faces. Photo: DPA
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu launches politically risky plea for immunity from graft cases
- He was indicted in November on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust over allegations he granted state favours worth millions of dollars to Israeli media barons in return for gifts and favourable coverage
- But his latest bid for immunity could delay court proceedings for months
