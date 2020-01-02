The attorney general announced last year that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Photo: AFP
World /  Middle East

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu steps down from ministerial posts over corruption charges

  • He will give up the health, social affairs, agriculture and diaspora portfolios but will remain prime minister
Topic |   Israel
DPA
DPA

Updated: 8:33pm, 2 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The attorney general announced last year that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE