Iraqi security forces in front of the US embassy in Baghdad. Photo: AFP
Iraqi protester shot in the head as anti-government rallies rage on
- The man had been taking part in demonstrations that have demanded the ousting of a governing class seen as corrupt, inept and beholden to Iran
- The protesters have occupied an area in Baghdad close to government offices, the United Nations headquarters and foreign embassies
Topic | Iraq
