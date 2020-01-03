Mia Khan, left, and the education minister Mirwais Balkhi. Photo: Twitter
Afghanistan names school after illiterate dad who walked daughters 12 kilometres to school
- Mia Khan, who suffers from heart disease, went viral recently for taking his daughters to the only girls’ school in the area every day
- Calling him a ‘hero of education’, the Afghan government said a new school would be built in Khan’s village to honour his commitment to his daughters’ education
Topic | Afghanistan
Mia Khan, left, and the education minister Mirwais Balkhi. Photo: Twitter