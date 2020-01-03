Qassem Soleimani was referred to by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a ‘living martyr of the revolution’. Photo: AP
Qassem Soleimani was Iran’s ‘living martyr’ who saw long war against US and Israel as ‘lost paradise’
- A US air strike killed Soleimani, 62, and others as they travelled from Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday morning
- He oversaw Iran’s foreign operations and came to the attention of Americans following the 2003 invasion of Iraq
