A burning vehicle at Baghdad International Airport after a US air strike. Photo: Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office via AP
Two airlines suspend flights to Baghdad over security concerns after US air strike that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani
- Jordan’s flag carrier Royal Jordanian and Bahrain’s Gulf Air announced they would halt flights to the Iraqi capital
- Other airlines in the region say they are monitoring the situation
Topic | Aviation
