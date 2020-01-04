A burning vehicle at Baghdad International Airport after a US air strike. Photo: Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office via AP
World /  Middle East

Two airlines suspend flights to Baghdad over security concerns after US air strike that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani

  • Jordan’s flag carrier Royal Jordanian and Bahrain’s Gulf Air announced they would halt flights to the Iraqi capital
  • Other airlines in the region say they are monitoring the situation
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:42am, 4 Jan, 2020

