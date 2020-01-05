Mourners attend a funeral ceremony for General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a US drone strike, in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, Iran. Photo: AP
Iran mourns slain general as it plots ‘severe revenge’ against US

  • Body of General Qasem Soleimani arrived Sunday in Iran where thousands of mourners thronged his coffin ahead of a grand funeral procession
  • US President Donald Trump has threatened to bomb 52 sites in Iran if it retaliates by attacking Americans
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:56pm, 5 Jan, 2020

