Mourners attend a funeral ceremony for General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a US drone strike, in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, Iran. Photo: AP
Iran mourns slain general as it plots ‘severe revenge’ against US
- Body of General Qasem Soleimani arrived Sunday in Iran where thousands of mourners thronged his coffin ahead of a grand funeral procession
- US President Donald Trump has threatened to bomb 52 sites in Iran if it retaliates by attacking Americans
Topic | Iran
Mourners attend a funeral ceremony for General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a US drone strike, in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, Iran. Photo: AP