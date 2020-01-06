Protesters holds portraits of slain Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iraq calls for foreign troops to leave after US killing of Qassem Soleimani as Iran distances itself from nuclear deal
- Iran says it will continue to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog but will respect no limits to its uranium enrichment work
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke his silence on the issue, saying he will not lament the death of Iranian general
