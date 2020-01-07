A supporter of the Houthis displays a poster attached to his waist with a photo of Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani. Photo: Reuters
‘Never threaten the Iranian nation,’ president Hassan Rowhani warns in response to Trump’s tweets
- Tensions continue to mount after US killing of General Qassem Soleimani, whose successor has vowed to expel American forces from Middle East
- Ayatollah Ali Khamenei weeps at dead commander’s funeral, as hundreds of thousands of mourners throng Tehran’s streets
