Iranian mourners gather around a vehicle carrying the coffin of slain top general Qassem Soleimani during a funeral procession in his hometown Kerman. Over 30 people were killed in a stampede during the procession. Photo: AFP
Deadly stampede as thousands in Iran attend Qassem Soleimani funeral procession

  • Iranian state TV says 35 are dead and 48 injured in a stampede in Kerman during the slain general’s funeral procession
  • The leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard threatened to ‘set ablaze’ places supported by the US, sparking cries from the crowd
Associated Press
Updated: 6:16pm, 7 Jan, 2020

