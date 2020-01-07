Iranian mourners gather around a vehicle carrying the coffin of slain top general Qassem Soleimani during a funeral procession in his hometown Kerman. Over 30 people were killed in a stampede during the procession. Photo: AFP
Deadly stampede as thousands in Iran attend Qassem Soleimani funeral procession
- Iranian state TV says 35 are dead and 48 injured in a stampede in Kerman during the slain general’s funeral procession
- The leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard threatened to ‘set ablaze’ places supported by the US, sparking cries from the crowd
Topic | Iran
Iranian mourners gather around a vehicle carrying the coffin of slain top general Qassem Soleimani during a funeral procession in his hometown Kerman. Over 30 people were killed in a stampede during the procession. Photo: AFP