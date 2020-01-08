The airspace over Iraq and Iran on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Photo: FlightRadar24
FAA bans US airlines flying over Iraq, Iran and Gulf after missile attacks
- Agency warns of the ‘potential for miscalculation or misidentification’ for civilian aircraft amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran.
- Separately, Singapore Airlines said it would divert its flights to Europe in the wake of the attacks
Topic | US-Iran tensions
