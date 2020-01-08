The airspace over Iraq and Iran on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Photo: FlightRadar24
World /  Middle East

FAA bans US airlines flying over Iraq, Iran and Gulf after missile attacks

  • Agency warns of the ‘potential for miscalculation or misidentification’ for civilian aircraft amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran.
  • Separately, Singapore Airlines said it would divert its flights to Europe in the wake of the attacks
Topic |   US-Iran tensions
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:10am, 8 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The airspace over Iraq and Iran on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Photo: FlightRadar24
READ FULL ARTICLE