Rescue teams work at the scene of a Ukrainian airliner that crashed soon after take-off near Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran. Photo: IRNA via AFP
Mystery surrounds Ukrainian plane crash, as Iran refuses to hand over black boxes to US

  • Boeing 737 carrying 176 people went down without distress call, in circumstances unusual for a crash
  • Fatal incident comes soon after Iran fired over a dozen missiles at US bases in retaliation for killing of General Qassem Soleimani
Bloomberg
Updated: 3:06am, 9 Jan, 2020

