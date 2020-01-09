A satellite image reportedly shows damage to the Al-Asad airbase in Iraq after it was hit by rockets from Iran. Image: Planet Labs via AFP
Iran intended to kill American personnel in missile strike, top US general says

  • Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Mark Milley says it's too early to tell if there will be further attacks
  • Assault involved 16 short-range ballistic missiles with significant explosive power and ‘kill radius’
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:52am, 9 Jan, 2020

