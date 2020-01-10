Rescue teams work amid the debris after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
World /  Middle East

US believes Ukraine plane accidentally brought down by Iranian missiles, officials say

  • Satellites detected launch of two surface-to-air missiles shortly before aircraft crashed, one official says
  • Iran’s head of civil aviation says it was ‘impossible’ that plane was hit by missile
Topic |   US-Iran tensions
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:07am, 10 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Rescue teams work amid the debris after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE