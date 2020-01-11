US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announce new sanctions on Iran at the White House on Friday. Photo: AFP
US imposes new sanctions on Iran for missile attacks
- Targets include manufacturing, mining and textile sectors as well as senior Iranian officials said to be involved in strike on Iraqi bases housing US troops
- Washington vows to further tighten screws on Iranian economy if Tehran continues to engage in what it described as terrorist acts
Topic | US-Iran tensions
