Debris of the crashed Ukraine International Airlines flight seen on January 8, 2020 in Tehran. Photo: Social media video via Reuters
Iran blames human error as it admits it shot down Ukrainian plane, after days of denial
- Iranian military mistook the aircraft for a ‘hostile target’ after it launched missiles at US forces
- The Revolutionary Guard blamed a communication failure, saying an officer had split seconds to decide if the passenger plane posed a threat
