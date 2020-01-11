Debris of the crashed Ukraine International Airlines flight seen on January 8, 2020 in Tehran. Photo: Social media video via Reuters
Iranian military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian aircraft: state TV
- Iranian military mistook plane for ‘hostile target’, state media report says
- Iran’s foreign minister blames ‘human error ... caused by US adventurism’ for tragedy
Topic | Iran
