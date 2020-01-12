Protests were reported late Saturday in several parts of the Iranian capital Tehran over the shooting down of the Ukrainian passenger plane by the Iranian military. Photo: Xinhua
World /  Middle East

Iran plane crash: Trump warns against new ‘massacre’ as UK ambassador detained at Tehran demonstrations

  • Protests in the Iranian capital over the shooting down of Ukrainian passenger plane by Iranian military
  • UK ambassador to Iran briefly detained for ‘provoking radical acts’
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:06am, 12 Jan, 2020

