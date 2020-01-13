This image made from a Sunday, January 12, 2020, video provided by the New York-based Centre for Human Rights in Iran, shows police firing tear gas into a crowd near Azadi Square as police broke up a demonstration in Tehran. Photo: AP
Iran plane crash: protesters flee reported gunfire and tear gas in Tehran
- Videos recorded gunshots in the vicinity of Iranian protests that were staged after Tehran admitted bringing down a passenger plane in error
- US President Donald Trump warned Iran against harming demonstrators and against a repeat of a deadly crackdown against rallies in November
