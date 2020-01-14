US soldiers on Monday are seen at the site where an Iranian missile landed in Iraq’s Al-Asad airbase. Photo: Reuters
‘Miraculous’ escape: US troops describe how they survived Iran missile attack
- US forces carried out ‘scatter plans’ to move personnel and equipment to fortified areas apart from one another
- Soldiers hid in bunkers for hours as strike incinerated living quarters and left craters in ground
Topic | US-Iran tensions
US soldiers on Monday are seen at the site where an Iranian missile landed in Iraq’s Al-Asad airbase. Photo: Reuters