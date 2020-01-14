Egyptian supporters of ousted President Mohammed Mursi push over a truck during protests in Giza, near Cairo, on August 14, 2013. File photo: EPA
Egypt probes death of jailed US citizen, as Washington slams ‘avoidable’ death
- Mustafa Kassem died after he staged a hunger strike to protest what he insisted was wrongful imprisonment in Cairo
- The case trains a spotlight on dangers of Egyptian prisons, where many inmates are serving time for crimes they insist they did not commit
Topic | Egypt
Egyptian supporters of ousted President Mohammed Mursi push over a truck during protests in Giza, near Cairo, on August 14, 2013. File photo: EPA