Egyptian supporters of ousted President Mohammed Mursi push over a truck during protests in Giza, near Cairo, on August 14, 2013. File photo: EPA
World /  Middle East

Egypt probes death of jailed US citizen, as Washington slams ‘avoidable’ death

  • Mustafa Kassem died after he staged a hunger strike to protest what he insisted was wrongful imprisonment in Cairo
  • The case trains a spotlight on dangers of Egyptian prisons, where many inmates are serving time for crimes they insist they did not commit
Topic |   Egypt
SCMP
Associated Press and DPA

Updated: 11:31pm, 14 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Egyptian supporters of ousted President Mohammed Mursi push over a truck during protests in Giza, near Cairo, on August 14, 2013. File photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE