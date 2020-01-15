A poster of slain Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani is seen at a memorial for the victims of the Ukrainian plane crash at the University of Tehran on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Iran arrests suspects in ‘unforgivable’ plane disaster, as protests persist
- President Hassan Rowhani promises thorough investigation in address on Tuesday
- 30 others detained for involvement in demonstrations that swept nation after military belatedly admitted to shooting down aircraft, killing everyone on board
