Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) leading a Friday prayer ceremony in Tehran. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iran’s Khamenei says ‘bitter’ Ukrainian plane crash should not overshadow Soleimani’s killing
- ‘Our enemies were as happy about the plane crash as we were sad,’ the supreme leader said during the Friday sermon
- Praising the slain general, Khamenei said his actions beyond Iran’s borders were in the service of the ‘security’ of the nation
