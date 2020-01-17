Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) leading a Friday prayer ceremony in Tehran. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Middle East

Iran’s Khamenei says ‘bitter’ Ukrainian plane crash should not overshadow Soleimani’s killing

  • ‘Our enemies were as happy about the plane crash as we were sad,’ the supreme leader said during the Friday sermon
  • Praising the slain general, Khamenei said his actions beyond Iran’s borders were in the service of the ‘security’ of the nation
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:25pm, 17 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) leading a Friday prayer ceremony in Tehran. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE