Yemeni fighters inspect the site of an air strike. After a recent lull in fighting, coalition-backed government forces launched a large-scale operation against the Houthis, and a drone and missile strike blamed on Houthis killed dozens of Yemeni soldiers. Photo: AP
At least 75 soldiers killed in drone attack on mosque in Yemen, as fighting intensifies
- The attack on the mosque in a military camp in Marib province follows months of relative calm in Yemen’s ongoing conflict
- It came after government forces launched a large-scale operation against the Houthis in the Naham region
Topic | Yemen
