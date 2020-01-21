Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Photo: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP
Iranian politician offers US$3 million ‘to anyone who kills Trump’ following assassination of top general
- Ahmad Hamzeh made the offer on behalf of the people of Kerman, the hometown and final resting place of commander Major General Qassem Soleimani
- Soleimani was killed on January 3 in US drone strike
Topic | Iran
