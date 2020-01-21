People inspect a building that was destroyed in air strikes allegedly carried out by Russian warplanes. Photo: dpa
More than a dozen civilians killed by Russian air strikes in Syria as violence worsens in last rebel-held bastion
- A spike in violence has been seen in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib following so far unsuccessful diplomatic attempts to reduce hostilities
- Most of Idlib and parts of Aleppo province are still controlled by factions opposed to President Bashar al-Assad’s regime
Topic | Syrian conflict
People inspect a building that was destroyed in air strikes allegedly carried out by Russian warplanes. Photo: dpa