People inspect a building that was destroyed in air strikes allegedly carried out by Russian warplanes. Photo: dpa
More than a dozen civilians killed by Russian air strikes in Syria as violence worsens in last rebel-held bastion

  • A spike in violence has been seen in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib following so far unsuccessful diplomatic attempts to reduce hostilities
  • Most of Idlib and parts of Aleppo province are still controlled by factions opposed to President Bashar al-Assad’s regime
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:54pm, 21 Jan, 2020

