General Esmail Ghaani speaks in a meeting just outside Tehran, Iran, in May 2017. He has since been named as the new head of the country's Quds Force. Photo: Tasnim News Agency via AP
Successor to slain Iran general faces same fate if he kills Americans, warns US envoy
- Esmail Ghaani, new head of elite Quds Force, had said he would ‘continue in luminous path’ to drive US forces out of region
- Iran calls threat by special representative Brian Hook a sign of US ‘governmental terrorism’
Topic | US-Iran tensions
General Esmail Ghaani speaks in a meeting just outside Tehran, Iran, in May 2017. He has since been named as the new head of the country's Quds Force. Photo: Tasnim News Agency via AP