Britain’s Prince Charles (left) chats with dignitaries at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on Thursday, as US Vice-President Mike Pence (right) looks on. Photo: Yad Vashem Holocaust Remembrance Centre via AFP
Prince Charles appears to snub Mike Pence in viral video
- British royal and US vice-president were in Jerusalem for Holocaust memorial ceremony
- Buckingham Palace dismisses claims, saying the two had ‘warm and friendly chat’ before event
Topic | Royalty
