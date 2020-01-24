Iraqis gather in Baghdad to demand an end to the presence of US forces in their country. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Thousands protest in Iraq to demand ouster of US troops

  • The American military presence has been a hot-button issue in Iraq since a US drone strike killed Iranian general Soleimani
  • A statement by the influential cleric Moqtada Sadr called for the closure of Iraqi airspace to US military
Topic |   Iraq
Reuters
Updated: 11:26pm, 24 Jan, 2020

