Iraqis gather in Baghdad to demand an end to the presence of US forces in their country. Photo: AFP
Thousands protest in Iraq to demand ouster of US troops
- The American military presence has been a hot-button issue in Iraq since a US drone strike killed Iranian general Soleimani
- A statement by the influential cleric Moqtada Sadr called for the closure of Iraqi airspace to US military
Topic | Iraq
