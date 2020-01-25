Smoke rise from tear gas fired by security forces during clashes with anti-government protesters in Baghdad on Saturday. Photo: AP
Iraq security forces raid Baghdad’s main protest camp, shoot at demonstrators
- It came a day after populist cleric Moqtada Sadr announced he would no longer back the youth-dominated movement
- By Friday morning, security forces were using tear gas and live rounds to clear protest camps across the capital, leaving at least 19 protesters wounded
Topic | Iraq
