An anti-government protester uses a sling to hurl stones at riot policemen during clashes in Beirut. Photo: DPA
Tear gas fired at Lebanese protesters marking 100 days of anti-government demonstrations
- Protests erupted in Lebanon in October, resulting in the resignation of the government
- A new cabinet was unveiled on Tuesday with the new prime minister vowing to meet the demands of the protesters
