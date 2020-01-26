An anti-government protester uses a sling to hurl stones at riot policemen during clashes in Beirut. Photo: DPA
Tear gas fired at Lebanese protesters marking 100 days of anti-government demonstrations

  • Protests erupted in Lebanon in October, resulting in the resignation of the government
  • A new cabinet was unveiled on Tuesday with the new prime minister vowing to meet the demands of the protesters
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:09am, 26 Jan, 2020

