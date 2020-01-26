Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Reuters
Israel gives green light for citizens to visit Saudi Arabia
- The announcement is the latest sign of quiet but warming relations between the two Middle Eastern nations, who have a shared animosity towards Iran
- In the past such visits required special permission from the government. The change will apply to both Israeli Muslims and Jewish Israelis
