Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Reuters
World /  Middle East

Israel gives green light for citizens to visit Saudi Arabia

  • The announcement is the latest sign of quiet but warming relations between the two Middle Eastern nations, who have a shared animosity towards Iran
  • In the past such visits required special permission from the government. The change will apply to both Israeli Muslims and Jewish Israelis
Topic |   Israel
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:27pm, 26 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE