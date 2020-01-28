Palestinian demonstrators burn posters of US President Donald Trump in a refugee camp near Bethlehem on Monday. Photo: AFP
Trump upbeat on Middle East peace plan despite Palestinian rejection
- US president expected to publicly release blueprint on Tuesday
- Trump meets Israeli PM Netanyahu and main rival Benny Gantz at White House, ahead of country’s third election in less than a year
