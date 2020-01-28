Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the media at the White House. He announced on Tuesday he was withdrawing his bid for parliamentary immunity from prosecution on corruption charges, making a criminal trial against him a near certainty. Photo: TNS
Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu drops bid for parliamentary immunity on corruption charges
- The Israeli PM, currently in Washington for the unveiling of the US peace plan, said an immunity debate would have been a ‘circus’
- This comes hours before the Knesset was set to vote to deny him immunity, bringing closer a criminal trial
Topic | Israel
