Israeli Naama Issachar gestures during an appeal hearing in a courtroom in Moscow last month. Photo: AP
US-Israeli woman Naama Issachar freed by Russia after Putin pardon
- The 26-year-old was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport in April 2019 while she was in the transit zone en route from India to Israel
- Russian authorities said they found nine grams of cannabis in her checked luggage and she was jailed in October for seven and half years
Topic | Israel
