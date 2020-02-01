The Arab League said Trump’s Middle East plan does not meet the minimum rights and aspirations of Palestinian people. Photo: AFP
Arab League rejects Donald Trump’s Middle East plan, calls it ‘unfair’ to Palestinians

  • The controversial peace plan is seen as favouring Israel
  • Palestinian leader Abbas announced a cut of all ties with Tel Aviv and Washington
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:00pm, 1 Feb, 2020

