UN secretary general calls for end to ‘unacceptable’ conflict in northwestern Syria as schools and hospitals targeted

  • Antonio Guterres’ comments came as fighting in Idlib and in western Aleppo over the past week has killed 205 pro-government fighters and 220 anti-regime combatants
  • The Idlib region is dominated by jihadists from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:38am, 2 Feb, 2020

