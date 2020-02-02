A Syrian army soldier gestures in Maarat al-Numan, Syria. Photo: Reuters
UN secretary general calls for end to ‘unacceptable’ conflict in northwestern Syria as schools and hospitals targeted
- Antonio Guterres’ comments came as fighting in Idlib and in western Aleppo over the past week has killed 205 pro-government fighters and 220 anti-regime combatants
- The Idlib region is dominated by jihadists from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance
Topic | Syrian conflict
