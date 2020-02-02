The supposed Simorgh satellite-carrying rocket at Imam Khomeini National Space Centre. Photo: Iranian Defence Ministry via AP
World /  Middle East

Tensions rise as Iran set to launch observation satellite in ‘days’

  • Country’s national space agency says the satellite’s ‘primary mission’ will be to collect imagery
  • Iran maintains it has no intention of acquiring nuclear weapons and says its aims are peaceful
Topic |   Space
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:44am, 2 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

The supposed Simorgh satellite-carrying rocket at Imam Khomeini National Space Centre. Photo: Iranian Defence Ministry via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE