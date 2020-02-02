President Barham Salih (R) presenting Mohammad Allawi, a former communications minister and lawmaker, with the decree to appoint him as Iraq's new premier. Photo: Handout via AFP
Iraqi president names former communications minister Mohammad Allawi as new prime minister, dividing protesters
- Announcement comes amid widespread anti-government rallies across Iraq
- Protests in Tahrir swelled on Saturday as supporters of Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr returned to the streets
