Smoke rises from an air strike blamed on Russian and Syrian forces in the town of Sarmin, in the north of the rebel-held Idlib province. Photo: DPA
Turkey, Syria troops trade deadly fire, raising tensions with Russia

  • The tit-for-tat shelling between Damascus and Ankara was the deadliest since Turkey deployed troops in Syria in 2016
  • It followed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rare criticism of Russia last week, accusing it of ‘not honouring’ agreements
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:37pm, 3 Feb, 2020

