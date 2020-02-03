Smoke rises from an air strike blamed on Russian and Syrian forces in the town of Sarmin, in the north of the rebel-held Idlib province. Photo: DPA
Turkey, Syria troops trade deadly fire, raising tensions with Russia
- The tit-for-tat shelling between Damascus and Ankara was the deadliest since Turkey deployed troops in Syria in 2016
- It followed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rare criticism of Russia last week, accusing it of ‘not honouring’ agreements
Topic | Syrian conflict
